ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Kia aims to win US market share as tariffs force rivals to pull back

By Reuters

Published

A Kia steering wheel is seen inside of a car dealership. (AP / Nam Y. Huh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.