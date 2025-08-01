ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Japanese game maker Nintendo reports robust profits on strong Switch 2 sales

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE -A Nintendo logo is seen June 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.