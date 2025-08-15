ADVERTISEMENT

Business

How a shift to canola-based biofuel could help make up for lost Chinese market

By Allison Bamford

Published

As China begins subjecting Canadian canola to new tariffs, industry leaders are calling for Canada to diversify trade of the crop. Allison Bamford reports.


















