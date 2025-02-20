ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grocers stocking up on Canadian, international suppliers as shoppers avoid American

By The Canadian Press

Published

Produce is shown at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.