ADVERTISEMENT

Business

First Nations partnership to buy B.C. port terminal that moves critical minerals

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Port of Stewart bulk terminal in Stewart, B.C., is shown in this undated handout photo. The terminal is being purchased by the Nisga'a and Tahltan First Nations and Arrow Transportation Systems in a new joint venture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Portland Canal Holdings Limited Partnership (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.