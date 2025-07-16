ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Facebook privacy practices the focus of US$8 billion trial targeting Zuckerberg

By Reuters

Published

Mark Zuckerberg smiles while speaking at the Meta Connect conference Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.