ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Dollar rebounds sharply, futures rise as Trump 2.0 jolts markets

By Reuters

Published

A monitor shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo on Jan. 21, 2025. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.