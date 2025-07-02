ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Defence sector to rally as Canada pledges more military spending, expert says

By Joshua Santos

Published

Jeff Hull, Senior Financial Advisor, Manulife Wealth Inc., joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the impact of geopolitics on markets amid uncertainty.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.