ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Deadline for Trump's tariffs passes with no relent; Canada counters in response

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Democrats while addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.