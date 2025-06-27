ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Cineplex says CEO Ellis Jacob to retire at the end of 2026

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ellis Jacob, president and chief executive of Cineplex Entertainment, poses for a photograph after the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.