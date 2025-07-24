ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Chipotle Mexican Grill falls as weak dine-out demand weighs on annual sales forecast

By Reuters

Published

The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo is seen on a storefront in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.