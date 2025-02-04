ADVERTISEMENT

Business

China counters with tariffs on U.S. products. It will also investigate Google

By The Associated Press

Published

Women walk by a fashion display of Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Group, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.