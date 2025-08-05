ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Caterpillar warns of up to $1.5 billion tariff hit, profit misses on weak demand

By Reuters

Published

Heavy equipment is parked at the site of Caterpillar Belgium, in Gosselies, Belgium. U.S. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.