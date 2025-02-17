ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian sugar and candy industry vulnerable to U.S. tariffs: experts

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chocolate eggs dry in the workshop at The Chocolate Line in Bruges, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Virginia Mayo


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.