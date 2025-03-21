ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian opposition, oil CEOs call for scrapping federal carbon price system

By Reuters

Published

Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from wells head near Carstairs, Alta., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.