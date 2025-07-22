ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada tariffs could add US$14,000 to the cost of building a U.S. home by 2027, report warns

By CNN

Published

Softwood lumber is used to frame and remodel the majority of homes in the US. Lumber tariffs could make it even harder for many Americans to afford a home. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.