ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada Post union calls for halt to overtime as deadline passes with no agreement

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada Post workers will remain on the job for now with an overtime ban in place as its strike deadline came and went without a deal. Adrian Ghobrial has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.