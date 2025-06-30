ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

By The Canadian Press

Published

Playing null of undefined
Canada-U.S. trade talks: What to make of latest rhetoric from Trump?

Canada-U.S. trade talks: What to make of latest rhetoric from Trump?

Trump continues with comments about Canada being 51st state

Trump continues with comments about Canada being 51st state



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.