ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian Aviation Electronics joins effort to train air traffic controllers amid countrywide shortage

By The Canadian Press

Published

Instructor Karina Vasylenko, front, shows media how the air traffic control simulator works at the CAE training facility in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.