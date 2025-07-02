ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bombardier shares up after deal for 50 jets valued at US$1.7B

By The Canadian Press

Published

Bombardier employees work on an aircraft in Dorval, Que., on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.