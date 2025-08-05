ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Beer maker Molson Coors forecasts downbeat annual profit on aluminum tariff impact

By Reuters

Published

Molson Coors forecast a bigger drop in its annual profit on Tuesday, hit by tariff impacts on costs of aluminum it uses for its beverage cans amid macroeconomic uncertainty in the U.S.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.