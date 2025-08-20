ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bankrupt jewelry retailer Claire’s to sell its North America business

By Reuters

Published

People shop at a Claire's in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.