ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Average asking rents down annually for seventh straight month at $2,127: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

The national average asking rent in April was down year-over-year for the seventh straight month at $2,127, marking a decrease of 2.8 per cent. A realtors sign advertises a house as for sale or for rent, in Ottawa on June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.