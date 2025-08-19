ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Apple launches program in Canada helping customers self-repair devices

By The Canadian Press

Published

A person holds an iPhone 15 Pro at the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.