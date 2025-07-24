ADVERTISEMENT

Business

American Airlines restores 2025 forecast, flags economic worries for keeping it broad

By Reuters

Published

An American Airlines passenger jet takes off from Miami International Airport in Miami on June 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.