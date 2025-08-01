ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon tumbles after cloud computing growth disappoints investors

By Reuters

Published

Amazon.com shares fell seven per cent on Friday as the tech giant’s results fanned investor fears its cloud unit was falling behind Microsoft and Alphabet in the artificial intelligence race.


















