ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Alberta regulator approves Northback coal exploration project in Rocky Mountains

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Grassy Mountain, peak to left, and the Grassy Mountain Coal Project are seen north of Blairmore, Alta., Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.