Business

Air Canada announces ‘pausing’ of change and seat selection fees: expert calls it a ‘minimal effort’

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

An undated stock image of the wing of an Air Canada airplane (Enrique/Pexels).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.