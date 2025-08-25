ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Activist Windward presses Cineplex to boost buybacks, sell non-core assets

By Reuters

Published

People make their way up an escalator at the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.