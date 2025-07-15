ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘A tight spot’: Economists expect Bank of Canada to hold policy rates

By Joshua Santos

Published

Vinayak Seshasayee, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at PIMCO, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for Canada and U.S. CPI.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.