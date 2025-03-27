ADVERTISEMENT

Business

A tapestry of memories, woven in stripes: Shoppers reflect on decades of Hudson’s Bay tradition

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Judith shows her full-length four-point coat she bought at the Bay in 2017 after the location in Station Mall, Sault Ste. Marie closed (Photo by Judith Beduhn)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.