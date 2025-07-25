Business

A prominent venture capitalist’s Islamophobic posts stir outrage among Middle Eastern and Muslim tech founders

By CNN

Published

Sequoia Capital's office in Menlo Park, California. (Josh Edelson/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.