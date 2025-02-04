ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘A grim picture’: Truckers say tariffs would prompt industry layoffs, shutdowns

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Published

Three-hour delays snarl truck traffic along Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., Wednesday, April 2, 2003.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Kryk


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.