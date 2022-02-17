Airbus delivers more planes last year to post record income

An Airbus A350-1000 aircraft participates in a fly-by during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah) An Airbus A350-1000 aircraft participates in a fly-by during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)

MORE Business News