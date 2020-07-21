TORONTO -- Aeroplan is extending the expiration period for members’ miles as well as reinstating points used for trips cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the loyalty program owned by Air Canada announced it is waiving its current expiry provisions and giving members 18 months to keep their accounts active. That’s six months longer than before.

“We’ve been thinking a lot about how to address the expiration of miles, especially in a period where [sic] fewer people are travelling,” Mark Nasr, the vice president of loyalty and e-commerce at Aeroplan, said in a press release.

In order to keep their accounts active during the extended 18-month period, Aeroplan said all they have to do is earn or redeem a single mile.

With fewer people travelling during the pandemic, Aeroplan reminded its members that miles can be earned or redeemed by shopping online with certain retail partners, used to buy gift cards or merchandise, or donated to participating charities.

The company also reiterated that miles never expire for those who hold any of their Aeroplan credit cards as well as for members of Air Canada’s frequent flyer program Air Canada Altitude.

In addition to the expiration extension, Aeroplan is also introducing “flexible options” to reinstate miles that do expire.

If their account becomes inactive, members now have six months to reinstate their miles by purchasing an eligible Air Canada ticket or by signing up for an Aeroplan credit card. Alternately, Aeroplan says members still have the option to pay a fee to get their points reinstated immediately.

Aeroplan also said members who had to cancel an Air Canada trip that was set to depart anytime since January can get their miles reinstated too.

Nasr said the changes are “just a small part” of how the loyalty program is transforming this year.

At the beginning of 2019, Air Canada announced it will be launching a new “more rewarding” loyalty program in 2020.

According to its website, members’ existing Aeroplan Miles will be honoured on a “one-to-one basis” when the new program launches.

Air Canada reacquired Aeroplan from Aimia Inc. for $450 million in early 2019 after it was spun off as a separate corporate entity while the airline was restructuring in 2005.

The airline already has agreements with TD Bank, CIBC, Visa, and American Express that will see them stay on with the new loyalty program until at least 2030.

With files from The Canadian Press