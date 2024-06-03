Business

    • New York Stock Exchange says bizarre glitch that showed Berkshire Hathaway down 99.97% has been resolved

    The New York Stock Exchange said Monday's technical issue is related to a mechanism designed to prevent stock prices from swinging wildly. (zz / NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx / AP via CNN Newsource) The New York Stock Exchange said Monday's technical issue is related to a mechanism designed to prevent stock prices from swinging wildly. (zz / NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx / AP via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    New York -

    The New York Stock Exchange said Monday that a technical issue that halted trading for some major stocks and caused Berkshire Hathaway to be down 99.97% has been resolved.

    In an update, NYSE said impacted stocks have reopened and “all systems are currently operational.”

    Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of NYSE, has found no indication the glitch was caused by a cyberattack, a senior executive at a major bank in touch with ICE told CNN.

    Instead, an NYSE spokesperson said there was a “technical issue” with industry-wide price bands that “triggered” trading halts on up to 40 symbols listed on NYSE Group exchanges.

    NYSE noted that those price bands are published by the Consolidated Tape Association’s (CTA) Security Information Processor (SIP). CTA, an industry group, is responsible for publishing real-time trade and quote data.

    Dozens of stocks were paused earlier in the day, an indication they traded outside those so-called limit up-limit down bands, according to NYSE’s website. That list includes Chipotle and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company run by legendary investor Warren Buffett.

    For nearly two hours, Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares were listed as trading at just US$185.10 — a price that would represent a loss of 99.97 per cent. Berkshire closed at US$627,400 on Friday.

    “This is not a Nasdaq issue,” Nasdaq spokesperson Emily Pan told CNN.

    Representatives for the Securities and Exchange Commission did not respond to a request for comment.

    Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of Themis Trading, told CNN that the NYSE’s explanation is hard to square with the bizarre trades that hit the tape.

    “I’m not buying that explanation. That doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Saluzzi, a market structure expert and author of “Broken Markets.”

    Trading data provided by Refinitiv shows that Berkshire Hathaway changed hands at US$620,700 as of 9:44:32 on Monday morning. And then, without any explanation, the stock crashed to just US$185.10.

    “All of a sudden, there was a US$185 print. But there was nothing to take it down level by level, which you would expect to see,” said Saluzzi. “It makes no sense.”

    NYSE said it is reviewing potentially impacted trades and will consider cancelling those caused by the glitch.

    The technical issues did not appear to impact the broader stock market, which moved mostly lower on economic growth concerns.

    Besides Berkshire, most of the halted stocks and exchanged traded funds (ETFs) were only trading slightly higher or lower.

    However, Barrick Gold, a Canadian gold and copper producer, was displayed as trading at just 25 cents — down 98.5 per cent on the day, according to Refinitiv. By midday, Barrick was back to normal, trading at US$17.28 — up 1.1 per cent on the day.

    NuScale Power, a maker of modular nuclear reactor technology that went public, was is listed at just 13 cents, down 98.5 per cent on the day. After NuScale reopened, it traded at US$8.29, down just 5 per cent.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News