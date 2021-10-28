Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, on July 28, 2021. He said that 'every voice matters' and vowed to do a better job in the future. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, on July 28, 2021. He said that 'every voice matters' and vowed to do a better job in the future. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MORE Business News