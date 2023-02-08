5 key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
In a first for the Bank of Canada, it has released a summary of deliberations by its governing council regarding its policy decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent in January.
The bank's governing council -- made up of governor Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers and three deputy governors -- met several times in the week before the rate decision was announced Jan. 25.
Here are five key takeaways from those discussions:
Rate hike or no change
The Bank of Canada's governing council discussed two options: whether to leave its policy rate unchanged or to increase it by a quarter of a percentage point. The case for raising the rate was based on the fact that developments in the economy since the previous decision on Dec. 7 had been quite strong, as well as risks that inflation could get stuck somewhere above two per cent.
Forward-looking language
The meetings included discussion about whether the central bank should maintain similar language as its previous policy statement, or signal a pause in rate hikes. The Bank of Canada decided on new language that signalled a pause while it assessed the affect of its rate hikes on the economy and inflation.
Housing market
The Bank of Canada says there was concern that the effects of tighter monetary policy could be larger than expected when it comes to the housing market. It said this could arise if the drop in home prices was to accelerate.
At the same time, the governing council recognized that continued strong immigration and household formation would provide underlying support for the housing market. Expectations of future monetary policy easing could also spur buyers to re-enter the market.
Sticky inflation
The governing council discussed that while several factors were combining to bring inflation down there was a risk of it becoming stuck materially above its two per cent target. It noted persistent supply chain challenges, services price inflation, wage growth and inflation expectations could all keep inflation above the target. It noted a rebound in oil prices could also push inflation back up again.
Global uncertainty
The governing council members expect the euro area will move into a mild recession, despite its surprising resilience. Risks related to the war in Ukraine continued to create uncertainty and higher interest rates were weighing on growth. The council also noted that oil prices could go higher because of China's reopening. It noted that if Chinese demand were to rebound by more than anticipated, oil prices could rise and put fresh pressure on inflation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.