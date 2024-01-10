10,000 portable chargers recalled in Canada due to burn risk, electric shock hazards

Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear.

In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it’s urging all customers who own the Åskstorm 40W USB charger, in dark grey, to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.

Ikea said the power cable on this specific charger may get damaged or broken “after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use.” As a result, the company said, this may lead to “thermal burns and electric shock.”

“Safety is a top priority for Ikea and therefore Åskstorm 40W USB charger dark grey is being recalled due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear of the power cable,” the company said.

"Ikea apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause."

The product can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is found on the label on the back side of the USB charger, the company noted.

Ikea said the charger can be returned to any of its stores for a full refund. A receipt to provide proof of purchase is not required.

WHAT CANADIAN CONSUMERS NEED TO KNOW

In a recall notice, Health Canada said Ikea reported selling 10,258 units of the affected products in Canada from April 2020 to December 2023 and no incidents or injuries in Canada as of Jan. 3.

The federal health agency said the company received 17 reports globally where the power cable may have been damaged or broken with use. In some of those cases, consumers reported thermal burns and electric shock.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to Ikea for a refund,” Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers can contact Ikea by telephone at 1-800-661-9807, Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, or visit Ikea Canada's website.