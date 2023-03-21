U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics

This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS