U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents

Tesla logo emblem on the hood of a vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo., on July 8, 2018. (David Zalubowski / AP) Tesla logo emblem on the hood of a vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo., on July 8, 2018. (David Zalubowski / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS