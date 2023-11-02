Toyota recalls nearly 250,000 RAV4s in Canada due to fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Toyota says the recall involves 249,416 vehicles in Canada from the 2013 to 2018 model years.
According to the notice, some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the vehicles have smaller top dimensions to others.
If the small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp isn't tightened correctly, Toyota said in its recall notice, the battery could move while the vehicle is driven with forceful turns.
Movement could cause the positive battery terminal to make contact with the hold-down clamp and short circuit, causing a risk of fire said Toyota in a news release.
Toyota said it is working on a solution, and when available Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover for owners at no cost.
Toyota said it will notify affected owners by late December 2023.
To check whether a vehicle is impacted, owners can search for a recall using their vehicle identification number (VIN).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
10 BIPOC doctors at Sask. hospital file human rights complaint over 'discriminatory and racist leadership'
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
'People are suffering': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as first foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Politics
-
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
-
RCMP official accused of leaks was acting on secret info from foreign agency: defence
A lawyer for Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking classified material, says Ortis was acting largely on secret information passed to him by a foreign agency.
-
More funding, laws can stop anti-Muslim online hate from causing violence: senators
A Senate committee says anti-Muslim hate needs to be met with the creation of new criminal offences, more education and less bias in federal tax audits.
Health
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
-
B.C. needs non-prescription safe drug supply to curb OD deaths, expert panel says
An expert panel has urged the B.C. government to "immediately" pursue a non-prescription safe drug supply program, arguing the current prescription model is too restrictive to meaningfully combat the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
-
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.