

The Associated Press





FRANKFURT -- Porsche says its future is in electric cars but for now it is rolling out a more powerful version of its internal combustion mainstay, the sleek 911 sports car.

Stuttgart-based Porsche, part of Volkswagen, is to show off the eighth version of its brand-defining model at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new 911 doesn't look much different. It has bigger wheel housings and a slightly wider body but the same long hood, sloping roof and prominent headlights that have marked successive models since 1963.

The new 911 Carrera S and 4S have flat six cylinder turbocharged engines putting out 443 horsepower, 23 horsepower more than the predecessor. The Carrera S has a top speed of 191 mph and accelerates from zero to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 3.5 seconds.