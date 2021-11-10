Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public

Rivian R1T all-electric trucks in Times Square in New York, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen / AP Images for Rivian Automotive, LLC) Rivian R1T all-electric trucks in Times Square in New York, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen / AP Images for Rivian Automotive, LLC)

MORE AUTOS NEWS