Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

The new Stellantis logo is seen on the day of the stock market debut, at the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 18, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse via AP) The new Stellantis logo is seen on the day of the stock market debut, at the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 18, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse via AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS