Canadian Hyundai vehicles unaffected by theft issue in the U.S., company says

Hyundai cars in Canada don't have the same anti-theft issue compared to those in the United States, a company spokesperson says, following news that some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to write policies for older models.

CNN reported on Friday that Progressive and State Farm are not writing insurance policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models after they were determined to be too easy to steal.

Part of the issue appears to involve electronic immobilizers, which rely on a computer chip in the vehicle and another in the key to confirm that the key belongs to that car, something not all models in the U.S., particularly those with turn-key ignitions, have.

"This is a U.S.-specific issue," a spokesperson for Hyundai Auto Canada said in a statement Friday to CTVNews.ca

"Since 2007, it has been mandatory in Canada to equip all vehicles with anti-theft engine immobilizers, and we confirm all current Canadian-market Hyundai and Genesis vehicles are equipped with electronic immobilizers. Additionally, vehicle alarms are fitted as standard on all current Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in Canada."

In a statement to CNN, Kia said engine immobilizers are now standard on all of its vehicles.

The company added that it has been developing and testing security software for vehicles not originally equipped with one and is providing it at no charge.

With files from CNN