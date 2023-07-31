BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium

BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company says the Mobility in Harmony consortium will use its QNX and Ivy offerings to build the platform.

QNX is a cloud- and artificial intelligence-based software foundation while Ivy is an in-vehicle software platform helping automakers monetize data.

Software giant Microsoft, South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution and luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive are among the thousands of consortium members.

The consortium is working on building a single-row, three-seat vehicle geared toward Asian consumers that it calls Project X.

The vehicle is due to launch in Japan later this year, and will be followed by six-seat and nine-seat vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.