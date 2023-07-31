BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium

QNX Founder Gordon Bell shows an autonomous vehicle in the lab at BlackBerry QNX Headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, Feb 15, 2019. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick QNX Founder Gordon Bell shows an autonomous vehicle in the lab at BlackBerry QNX Headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, Feb 15, 2019. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE AUTOS NEWS