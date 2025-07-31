ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Family takes to the sky in search for missing kayaker in P.E.I.

By Maria Sarrouh

Updated

Published

The search continues for 34-year-old kayaker Luc Bourgeois, who has been missing since July 24 near the Shediac area. Maria Sarrouh reports.


















