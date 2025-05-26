ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Annual Terry Fox Run returning to Confederation Bridge for first time in 10 years

By The Canadian Press

Published

Terry Fox runs during his "Marathon of Hope" in 1981. THE CANADIAN PRESS


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.