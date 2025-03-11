ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

The Killers to close out Halifax Music Fest this summer

By Natalie Lombard

Published

FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo, Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the band's headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo, Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the band's headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)